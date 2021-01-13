WandaVision: Revisit Wanda & Vision's MCU Journey; A "Universe" Awaits

With Disney+'s WandaVision altering our streaming realities with a two-episode premiere later this week, Marvel Studios is keeping the promotional push going- fueled by some very strong positive early-review buzz. But considering that the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer is the studio's first effort for the streaming service (with no The Mandalorian pressure, we're sure), why take chances? What follows are two quick clips that offer some much-needed MCU backstory details followed by the newest teaser.

First up, we have a look at the MCU "origin stories" for Vision (Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Olsen) to help get your scorecard updated (and there's another opportunity to do that- but we'll get to it in a minute):

For a fresh look at the "Universe" of possibilities awaiting viewers when the series debuts this Friday, January 15, check out the newest teaser for WandaVision:

Before viewers are introduced to the reality-altering world of WandaVision, they're getting a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories with Marvel Studios: Legends. Created to showcase the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision. Here's a look:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.