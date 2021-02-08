WandaVision: Jac Schaeffer on Scrapped Darcy and Jimmy Backstories

Marvel has always found a way to bring new life in its underappreciated auxiliary characters, and that's become the case with the Disney+ series WandaVision stars Kat Dennings and Randall Park, who plays Darcy Lewis Ph.D. and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, respectively. Denning's Darcy was introduced in 2011's Thor, tagging along with the research team of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Park's Jimmy was introduced in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp as Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) but had previous ties to S.H.I.E.L.D. Given the investigation surrounding the town of Westfield, the two join Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to find out its mystery and what Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has to do with it. Creator Jac Schaeffer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how they were more to Darcy and Jimmy's respective backstories that had to be scrapped.

"With Darcy Lewis, it was really important to us that we show that eight years is a long time, and she has accomplished a lot and is a different person," Schaeffer said. "So the fans enjoying her moment where she asserted herself as a doctor, it's a teeny tiny moment, but it was important to me and to my partners on this." Darcy was last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, who was then a research assistant. The creator and showrunner went through multiple background stories that didn't end up working in the end before settling on the current plan.

"There were a lot of ideas that didn't make it into the show, but I feel they helped us in creating this newer version of her," Schaeffer said. "Because it had been eight years, we were like, 'That's time enough for a Ph.D.' She was integral to everything that Dr. Jane Foster had done, so we liked the idea that she could still have that same sardonic, hilarious voice, but really have become more serious and have a reputation inside of the MCU as being an expert. I don't think I can [reveal the scrapped ideas]. I wish I could. I wish I could spend a whole day talking about our Darcy Lewis ideas and our Jimmy Woo ideas. They were really just great sources of joy for us when we were developing the series." Given the duo's popularity, at least one idea's circulated to pitch the duo in an X-Files type of setting. New episodes of WandaVision streams Fridays on Disney+.