WandaVision Sneak Preview Pulls Back Curtain, Chock-Full of Spoilers

Well, we assumed based on the preview for this week's episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision– but that the veil was going to be pulled away and we would start learning more about what's going on in the real world. With Teyonah Parris' Capt. Monica Rambeau, Randall Park's SWORD Agent Jimmy Woo, and Kat Dennings' Dr. Darcy Lewis on the scene, we knew we would be getting some backstory on how Westview become the apex of reality-altering. But wow. We got answers as did Wanda- and some of those answers, she'd prefer not to have to confront. But if you think we're playing it too safe with our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" policy, then we advise you to check out the preview for the episode that was released by Marvel on Friday morning. Because if you're looking for some quick, down-n-dirty details on what's going down, it might be your best go-to move. Though I have to ask… does anyone else find it weird that Marvel Studios and Disney+ would spoil this much about an episode that's only been live for less than 12 hours?

Here's a look at the very spoiler-heavy sneak preview for "We Interrupt This Program" followed by a look back at the previously-released preview for this week's chapter of WandaVision:

Before you deep-dive into the reality-altering world of WandaVision, here's a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories. Marvel Studios: Legends showcases the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

