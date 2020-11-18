WandaVision Star Paul Bettany: The Vision's Purple- Every Inch of Him

As Disney+'s Paul Bettany–Elizabeth Olsen-starring live-action series WandaVision inches closer to its streaming debut on January 15, 2021, it's reached that time when the stars start making the press rounds and taking part in press junkets. Now while those can understandably get a little tedious for the interviewees, for their fans or fans of the project they're pushing? It's when you can get answers to questions you might not normally be able to get away with during an offseason.

Like asking award-winning actor Paul Bettany about the Vision's penis.

Specifically, asking award-winning actor Paul Bettany about the color and size of Mr. Maximoff's "Little Avenger." Well, that's exactly what Josh Horowitz was able to do during a recent episode of YouTube series Stir Crazy– and Bettany went deep with his answer. "Well, here's the thing. I noticed in Watchmen, they go there," Bettany said of the full-frontal nudity present in HBO and Damon Lindelof's award-winning pseudo-sequel series. "It's the size of Manhattan [laughs], it's a fantastic example of an aforementioned penis." Except unlike those wonderful perverts over at HBO, "The Mouse" wants to remind everyone that this is Disney+, people! Morality will be defended! I mean, just ask Hilary Duff). But while we won't be able to appreciate a visual confirmation, Bettany doesn't mess around with being subtle- dropping ten tons worth of innuendo with his answer. "Vision can change his density, so there's that"- giving new meaning to "one size fits all" (and suddenly, "Mr. Fantastic" Reed Richards is worried about who's blowing up Susan's phone)- while the color should be obvious: "He's purple."

And not just when he's happy to see you…

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.

Earlier this month in a translated interview with Clarin, Marvel Studios Executive Vice-President Victoria Alonso was asked to offer some updates on how things are looking when it comes to WandaVision as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Before offering a production update, Alonso confirmed that Falcon takes place after Avengers: Endgame but the translation was much more interesting when it came to Loki. If Alonso is saying that the series "has stories of what happens after 'Endgame'" it could mean that it takes place after the film, but we've been told time and time again that the Tom Hiddleston-starring project would have time travel as a major aspect of it so we're going with the translation at face value. Ad for how filming's going, Alonso says that Falcon is "finished filming" while WandaVision is "almost, almost, almost finished" and Loki still has "four or five weeks to go."