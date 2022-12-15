Warhammer 40,000: Henry Cavill Attached to Star, EP Amazon Series

Well, it's safe to say that Henry Cavill has been having a pretty rollercoaster couple of months. He went from playing Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher to serious signs that he would be returning as Superman for Warner Bros. Discovery's The Man of Steel 2 (even appearing in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam as a way of easing his way back into the DCU). And then, on Wednesday, all of that changed in a big way with DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran announcing that Gunn would be penning a new Superman movie- and that Cavill would not be returning to the role (with Cavill also sharing an emotional response to the news on social media). Well, it looks like Cavill might be inching closer to a new project that will land him in the middle of a franchise he's a big, miniature-figure-painting fan of. THR is reporting that Amazon is in final talks for the rights to the game Warhammer 40,000, with Cavill reportedly attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation from Games Workshop. So far, no writers or showrunners are officially attached, with Vertigo Entertainment also attached to executive produce.

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 is 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope. The news comes shortly after several sources confirmed that Cavill would not be returning to The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the fourth season.