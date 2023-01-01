Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts 250+ Looney Tunes Shorts from HBO Max

Okay, it's time for someone over at Warner Bros. Discovery to come clean & fess up. Is it David Zaslav? Casey Bloys? Because ever since Discovery+ and WarnerMedia merged, it's felt like someone or a group of someones has a deep-seated problem when it comes to animation. Maybe their favorite show was canceled when they were little, and they never got over it? Maybe it's an overbearing parent who kept telling them over and over again that animation was "just for kids"? Maybe animation was the reason why their local preacher's daughter died tragically in that car accident after the senior prom? You know… when he ended up blinded by rage & heartbreak, calling for the town to ban all animation? Definitely not the last one because that's essentially the plotline to Footloose. Whatever the reason, The Cartoon News reported that WBD has cut 256 of the 511 "Looney Tunes" shorts that were currently available on HBO Max. Just to offer you some perspective? There is a little more than 1000 total "Looney Tunes" & "Merry Melodies" shorts, so even before the cut, HBO Max had only about half of what was available. Now, that number's been halved again, meaning there are only 15 seasons of short available now instead of 31 seasons.

Like other shows removed from the streaming service, it's still not clear if the seasons will find new homes with the growing number of FAST channels. Here's a look at the tweet from The Cartoon News sharing the news:

HBO Max has removed Seasons 16 through 31 of the classic LOONEY TUNES shorts, removing 256 from the previously 511 shorts. pic.twitter.com/hk0YrB1aAg — CCN (@thecartoonnews) December 31, 2022

The move comes a little more than a month after DC Studios co-head James Gunn reaffirmed his & Peter Safran's commitment to having the DCU stretch across a number of different mediums. "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," Gunn wrote in response to a DCU fan's question. But that wasn't all, as Gunn also shared a little clarity on the direction of the new DCU. First up, Gunn confirmed that some animated films will fit into DCU canon and that there will be some animated & live-action projects that exist outside of the main DCU (with 2D & 3D animation planned). In addition, Gunn confirmed that he "will continue writing & directing select DC projects." For a perfect example of how sometimes just a few words can say a whole lot, here's a look at Gunn's tweet reaffirming a commitment to having the DCU connect across film, television, and animation:

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022