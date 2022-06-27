Warners/DC Passing on SDCC Convention Floor; Plans Unveiled: Report

Okay, so it looks like it's Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman & CEO David Zaslav's turn to make some news regarding July's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Okay, let's start with the bad news. For the first time, Warners will not have a presence on the convention floor (including DC). In addition, The CW line-up of shows (such as Superman & Lois, The Flash, Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and others) will also be missing in action. According to the exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, what presence the multimedia corporation will have on the theatrical side remains unclear (though 2023 films such as The Flash and Blue Beetle are not expected to be represented since their release dates are still so far away). So what will be represented? Here's a look…

HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon is set for Hall H, as it Netflix's The Sandman (with a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers). In addition, The CW's Riverdale will make its final appearance ahead of its final season.

DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee will help showcase upcoming DC books that will also include sneak peeks and appearances from the creators. In addition, there will be a panel stacked with Batman-centric comics writers and artists, while Tom Taylor and Tom King will have a conversation about their work and what lies ahead. Also in the line-up: a Dark Crisis panel and others. In general, DC Publishing will have a presence with a selection of panel options.

Along with a special panel focusing on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai that will include the voice stars and executive producers, Cartoon Network will have a multi-show panel showcasing Craig of the Creek, Teen Titans Go!, We Baby Bears, as well as other panel options. On the adult animation side, Adult Swim is showcasing Smiling Friends, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (with the second season being the focus for animation director Gendry Tartokovsky & art director Scott Willis), Rick and Morty: The Vindicators (a screening plus a Q&A) and Tuca & Bertie (with Ali Wong among those attending). In addition, there will be a screening of the first two return episodes for HBO Max's Harley Quinn, and the premiere of animated feature Green Lantern: Beware My Power (followed by a Q&A). On the Warner Bros. Games side, fans can expect two panels: "A Look Inside the Making of the Gotham Knights Game" and "Making a Mash-Up: MultiVersus." And for professional wrestling fans, AEW (AEW Dynamite & AEW Rampage) will have two presentations that will see wrestlers attending SDCC for the first time.