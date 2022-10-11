Warrior Nun Season 2 "Sooner Than You May Think"; S02 Preview Images

With all of the news coming out of New York Comic Con this past weekend, you would've figured we would have a day or two of calm, but that's not the case… and that's a good thing for fans of Netflix's Alba Baptista-starring action-drama series adaptation Warrior Nun. The streaming service's social media accounts gave fans the heads up that the second season was coming sooner than they might think and that the new episodes are "incredible." But so that fans didn't walk away empty-handed, Netflix passed along four preview images from the second season- take a look:

Meena Rayann (Game of Thrones), Jack Mullarkey (Vikings: Valhalla), and Richard Clothier (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them) are set for key recurring roles this season. Rayann's Yasmine Amunet is a Coptic Nun who is also a scholar and freelance journalist. Yasmine is an intellectual, not a fighter, who finds herself drawn into Warrior Nun Ava's journey. She is a positive, funny, light-hearted character. Mullarkey's Miguel is a charismatic but mysterious activist who gets caught up in Ava's mission. He is a keeper of many secrets, and outsiders find him very difficult to figure out. Clothier's Cardinal William Foster is the second in command at the Vatican and the type of man you want backing you up. Straightforward, loyal, and brilliant, he has fulfilled his duties to the letter since his induction into the church. Now here's a look back at the post from August 2019, when the cast learned that they would be back for a second season:

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020 Show Full Tweet

Created by series showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.