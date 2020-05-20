Normally, at this point, we would be covering a behind-the-scenes video or the weekly podcast post mortem on the most recent episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. Either that, or we would be jumping knee-deep into a sneak preview or two for this Sunday's episode, "Childrick of Mort". But we actually get to take a break from the "regularly-scheduled broadcast already in session" for a Rick and Morty-themed visit to NBC's Late Show with Seth Meyers.

Virtual-visiting the late-night show to promote his Showtime series Billions, actor Paul Giamatti explained how voicing the character of Story Lord from "Never Ricking Morty" actually bought him a little coolness "street cred" with his son. We were surprised to learn that Giamatti hadn't seen his character yet, so Meyers takes care of that matter pretty quickly. From the amount of time he spends staring at it, we're guessing he was impressed with how he was represented (we know he digs the gray hair at the temples). The only thing missing? It would've been great to watch Meyers explain the nickname for Story Lord's abs (conversation starts at 3:20 mark).

Which brings us to the following promo and never-informative official episode overview for "Childrick of Mort". Looks like Rick's taking/being forced to take the family on a vacation, one that looks like it's going to drag all of their wonderfully just-beneath-the-skin dysfunction raging to the surface. Based on what you're about to see, it feels like it has the makings of an episode that would be appropriate for Beth to learn that she actually is a clone (mindless speculation). Also, I'm still not sure what I find more disturbing: how those disturbing gingerbread men-like beings die, or seeing another instance when Rick and Jerry are on the same page: