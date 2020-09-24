Watchmen: Can Someone Please Take Damon Lindelof Up on Season 2?

In Damon Lindelof's defense? He's been saying all along that he had no intention of coming back to craft a second season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning series Watchmen– but that didn't mean the series' universe shouldn't continue to be explored. Now, we're on record saying that we feel Lindelof should go the Fargo route and become "executive creative supervising producer" (yeah, a bit wordy) to advise/guide a new team of writers and directors. Maybe it's the impact that comes with feeling that the experience is "over" now that the television award season has wrapped, but Lindelof has been sounding more and more like he really wants someone else to take the creative baton hand-off. Speaking with Variety after the show's Emmys haul, Lindelof once again threw cold water on his direct involvement but was also willing to invoke a sacred pop culture deity/ex-magical chocolate factory owner to make his point about the "pseudo-sequel remix's" possible future.

"This was the story that I wanted to tell, but it could be much more expansive than this," he says. "Not that I see myself as Willy Wonka, but it's time to bring some other kids into the factory. I couldn't imagine a greater focus for me than to throw open the doors to the factory and say, 'I will show you around and tell you what I learned here, but you've got to bring the ingredients that you want to mix up here and make your own candy.'" HBO (and now HBO Max) head cheese Casey Bloys is on record recently saying that there is nothing currently in the works for more Watchmen and that he can't imagine the series moving forward without Lindelof involved in some manner.

Hmmm… keep watching this space…

