Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, teaser, warner bros entertainment, Watchmen

Watchmen Chapter 1 Official Trailer Confirmed for This Wednesday

An official trailer for Chapter 1 of Warner Bros. Entertainment's animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work) arrives this Wednesday.

Last month turned out to be a pretty good one if you were waiting to hear news about Warner Bros. Entertainment's upcoming animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work). We know that the adaptation is broken into two chapters – one arriving in later this year and the other arriving in 2025. In addition, we learned that the adaptation would be CG-animated (and promoted as "a leap forward for our DC Cinematic Animation") and were then treated to an official overall trailer spotlighting both chapters (above). But now, we're getting the word that this Wednesday, July 10th, will bring an official trailer for the first chapter.

Here's a look at the teaser for tomorrow's release of the Watchmen Chapter 1 official trailer:

Last month, we had what appeared to be an update when a Blu-ray website listed the animated adaptation as arriving on August 13th. In addition, the listing had the title ending with "Chapter I," so we safely assumed that there were going to be at least two chapters. Here's a look back at a screencap of the posting – please note that this date could easily change, so make sure to put a ten-ton asterisk next to it just to be on the safe side:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore, Gibbons & Higgins's Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project had been quiet for over six years – but that ended at SDCC 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!