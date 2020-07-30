Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Proudly Passes Torch to Next Gen Storytellers

HBO's Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, series star Regina King (Angela aka Sister Night), and the entire team behind the "remix" pseudo-sequel to The-Writer-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, David Gibbons, and John Higgins' comic book classic are having a pretty good week. The ground-breaking series not only took the title for most nominations, but saw those nods include the series overall for Outstanding Drama Series, individual acting recognition for King, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., and Jean Smart, and many more.

Having gone the initial interview route, Lindelof and King took to social media to express their appreciation for the honors and spread out love and thanks to everyone who was involved. As for the continued "Watchmen season 2" speculation… Lindelof makes it clear that he's done being the storyteller in this universe, but that the universe is also still open and alive for new voices to tell new stories: "A wise blue man once said that nothing ever ends… but some things have to. That's the only way they can begin again. My part in this story is over. Whatever happens next? I leave it entirely in your hands."

Every single writer, director, cast, and crew member dug deep and gave everything because we believed in Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore's story that was reimagined by Damon Lindelof. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for recognizing one of the most timely & important projects of our careers https://t.co/CEmwsGU3Un — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 28, 2020

Bleeding Cool's Watchmen Reviews: A Look-Back

Bleeding Cool praised how powerful the Nicole Kassell (Castle Rock)-directed series premiere "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" was (review here), while "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship" kept the momentum going by deepening the conspiracies at play (review here). Jean Smart's Agent Laurie Blake took center stage in "She Was Killed by Space Junk", elevating the tension while serving as "devil's advocate" (review here).

"If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" (review here), introduced us to Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), saw Angela (Regina King) look to Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help when things started hitting too close to home and revealed how Adrian (Jeremy Irons) "trains" new servants as his escape attempts continued We learned Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass' "origin story" (and possibly his final days) in "Little Fear of Lightning" (our review here), as Agent Blake places Angela under arrest but not before she goes "nostalgic."

Angela comes to understand her true past and the truth about "This Extraordinary Being" Will (Louis Gossett Jr. – review here), a truth that starts with the formation of the Minutemen. "An Almost Religious Awe" (our review here) brought with it the major reveal that Dr. Manhattan has been with us the entire time, and he's a major part of the Seventh Kalvary's plan.

With the penultimate episode "A God Walks into Abar" (review here), we were offered a look back at the seeds of Angela and "Cal's" tragic (and apocalyptic) love story – the heart of our series. Which brought us to season/series finale "See How They Fly", where the machinations of the Seventh Kalvary, Sen. Keene, Lady Trieu, "Calhattan", Adrian, Angela, and Agent Laurie come to a head – as the world of Lindelof's Watchmen comes to an end… and to a beginning (review here).