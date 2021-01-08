Aside from it making President Barack Obama's list of shows he watched while writing his latest memoir, it's been a while since we've had a chance to revisit HBO and Damon Lindelof's pseudo-sequel 'remix" of the comic book classic Watchmen. But when find ourselves living in the age of Trump, it's not surprising that still always seems to be a reason to revisit it- even a year out. Especially after what went down on Wednesday, with The Orange Disaster unleashing a pissy-fit in the form of his simple-minded faithful attempting to trash the nation's capital and attack both houses of Congress. Basically, a bunch of domestic terrorist-traitors planned an insurrection based on their belief that their white skin means they get to win everything. And when they don't? Conspiracy! And yet once again, real-life has found a funny-but-in-a-shitty-way to mirror the Emmy Award-winning series. Except we see it a bit differently than Lindelof and culture critic Soraya Nadia McDonald (The Undefeated) do.

Earlier this week, McDonald tweeted what a lot of us were thinking as we watched the coverage of the terrorist attack: we were living through the second season of Watchmen, and it was being covered live on CNN (though we usually go MSNBC and Twitter- you get the point). As you'll see in the Instagram post below, it's clear that Lindelof is in total agreement with McDonald's perspective. But with all due and proper respect to two geniuses, we humbly offer that it feels more like Watchmen "deleted scenes"- like these:

Our nation's MVP Stacey Abrams would be Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King), stepping into the pool and realizing she now possesses the power of Dr. Manhattan. But the power comes with a price: the transition can be a slow and painful one. But there's no time for that, not when Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have an election to win to take the Senate back from the Seventh Kalvary. One would think that with the power of a god, it would be a no-brainer for the pair to coast to victory. But this is Abrams we're talking about. Using her still-developing powers, she literally removes the obstacles people have to vote. Voting places well-staffed and running smoothly- with more than enough to choose from. Places to go to get fair and accurate information on the topics up for debate. But that's it. The vote itself is left to those Abrams has fought so hard to give the vote back to: the people. And as Abrams learns to embrace and balance her power, what results in a modern-day political miracle.

And since we're talking about the Seventh Kalvary, how could we leave out Sen. Josh Hawley as our real-life counterpart to James Wolk's Sen. Joe Keene Jr.? I'll put aside the obvious "all vanilla white guys look alike" joke because the images above already run with the punchline, but could there be a better match-up? A figurehead for a small group of privileged, hate-filled d-bags? Check. Coming up with crazy conspiracy theories about the government? Check. Look to steal power to create their version of what they think would be a "perfect world"? Check. So this week would've represented a deleted scene where Hawley has somehow made it to The White House (having survived being turned into goo)- but thanks to a fully-powered "Stacey Manhattan" and some long-lost friends (spoilers!), "President Hawley" is seeing all of his plans going up in flames. His only choice? Unleash some of his Rorschach wannabes to create chaos at the capital while Hawley escapes until he can figure out his next move.

