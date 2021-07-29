Waterworld TV Series In Development; Will Continue Story From Film

Waterworld is setting sail yet again, as a new television show set in the world of the 1995 Kevin Costner film is in the works. Dan Trachtenberg is attached to the project, which will be set up at a streaming service according to producer John Davis. The series is set up at Universal Television, so that would point to Peacock being the frontrunner for where this would end up. The series would pick-up 20 years in the future after the end of the film, and pushed a bit on who could be back, Davis said "20 years later. All those people, 20 years later." Collider broke the story.

Waterworld Was Way Better Than You Remember

"Waterworld starred Kevin Costner as The Mariner, an otherwise nameless drifter who sails the Earth, which has flooded after the polar ice cap completely melted, forcing the sea level to rise. The Mariner, whose body has mutated in order to adapt to its water-logged surroundings, reluctantly agrees to help a woman (Jeanne Triplehorn) and a young girl (Tina Majorino) try to find dry land while they fight off starvation and outrun a group of outlaw "smokers" led by the late Dennis Hopper."

I remember being super pumped for Waterworld when it was released. I didn't buy into the industry trades and such that thought just because the premise was weird and it had such a high budget (the highest ever at that time) that it was doomed to fail. If anything, they were the ones that made it fail by flogging it so much. I came out of the theater happy, and in the years since the film really holds up well.

Does that mean we need a series? Hell no. But, that doesn't stop anyone these days, so I guess we will see if this truly happens. They are actively searching for a showrunner and writers as we speak, so we could see Waterworld sooner than later.

