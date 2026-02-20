Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only" Sounds Like a Heartbreaker

We've got an early look at the March 15th episode of CBS's Watson. Check out an overview and images for S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only."

Watson and his team battle to save a woman experiencing repeated heart stoppages and Lazarus syndrome

Reviews and story breakdowns also included for Episodes 11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" and 12 "A Family Meal"

Watson joins Tracker and Marshals on CBS's packed Sunday night drama lineup starting March 1st

With CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson set to join Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and Luke Grimes-starring Marshals on Sunday nights beginning March 1st, the network isn't wasting any time letting you know what's ahead with the next three episodes. Previously, we were treated to official overviews and image galleries for March 1st's S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms" and March 8th's S02E12: "A Family Meal." Now, we've added the same for March 15th's S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Watson Season 2: S02E11 – S02E12 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" – Watson (Morris Chesnut) and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole. Meanwhile, Ingrid's (Eve Harlow) future with her therapy group becomes unclear. Written by Jason Inman and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Watson Season 2 Episode 12 "A Family Meal" – When a patient arrives at the Holmes Clinic plagued by a mysterious neurological disorder, Watson and the fellows discover they were forced to eat their parents amid a childhood survival incident. Meanwhile, Adam is struggling with how his future will change as a father. Written by Jeffrey Paul King & Anna Mackey and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Watson Season 2 Episode 13 "For a Limited Time Only" – Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman, Audrey, after her heart inexplicably stops repeatedly until they discover she has a rare phenomenon called Lazarus syndrome. As these revivals continue, she uses the short window of time available to right her greatest wrong. Written by Bashir Gavriel and directed by Larry Teng.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

