Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, the animation guild, warner bros discovery, warner bros. animation

WBD Recognizes Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Union Efforts

Warner Bros. Discovery has voluntarily recognized Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network production workers' unionization efforts.

After months of reporting on the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, we actually have some promising, pre-emptive labor news to report. Warner Bros. Discovery has officially recognized the move by dozens of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network production workers to begin the process of unionizing with The Animation Guild (TAG). "After months of discussions with the studio, I am proud that we were able to reach an agreement with Warner/Discovery for representation of animation production workers at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios," shared TAG IATSE Local 839 Business Representative Steve Kaplan in a statement to Deadline Hollywood earlier today.

Kaplan continued, "The recent Walt Disney Animation Studios NLRB decision regarding the appropriate placement of Production Managers and Production Supervisors in a bargaining unit certainly helped the company better understand our demand to include those categories, and our long-standing productive relationship helped to forge the agreement we signed. The Animation Guild looks forward to continuing that relationship as we begin to bargain the terms and working conditions of an agreement for the hard-working animation production staff at the two companies."

The 50 production works perform a series of various jobs – including Production Manager, Digital Production Assistant, Production Assistant Production Coordinator, IT Technician, Design Production Coordinator, Assistant Production Manager, Sr. Assistant Production Manager, and Creative Production Assistant. "Although many might not think it, Production is a specialized skill; we might not be artists or writers, but what we bring to the table goes beyond traditional creativity and gets content on the air," shared WBA production manager Hannah Ferenc. "Having lived through the existing state of the Animation industry for the past seven years, I want to make sure that not only our current workers, but all those who choose to join us in the future, can feel secure in following their passion by earning livable wages and being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

The move by Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network production workers comes as SAG-AFTRA inches closer to its December 5th deadline for members to vote on ratifying a new three-year deal. In addition, yet another potential labor issue looms on the horizon – July 31, 2024, to be exact, when the current IATSE contract expires.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!