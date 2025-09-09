Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday: Fred Armisen Confirms Uncle Fester Spinoff in The Works

During an interview with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday star Fred Armisen confirmed that an Uncle Fester spinoff was in the works.

Netflix has reportedly been interested in Wednesday spinoff ideas since late 2023, including a series starring Uncle Fester.

Wednesday's creators and Netflix executives tease that more Addams Family stories could expand the universe.

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday and as executive producer with Season 2, along with Tim Burton and the original creative team.

Back in December 2023, Bloomberg reported that Netflix was interested in a spinoff set within the universe of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday – specifically, one spotlighting Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester. At the time, it was noted that the project was in early stages of development, with no guarantee of a series green light. Flash ahead to this summer, with Ortega and Burton sharing during a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix had renewed the main series for a third season series returning for a third season, and that the streamer and producers were actively eyeing spinoff possibilities. "It's something we're definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at," shared Gough. Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria added, "There's a lot to explore in the Addams Family."

That brings us to Monday night's edition of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Armisen checked in with late-night host and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon to touch base on a wide range of topics, including the success of his Netflix series. Before cutting a clip from the second season, Fallon asked Armisen about the rumblings that his Uncle Fester would be getting his own spinoff. Beginning at around the 9:00 mark in the video above, Fallon drops the question, which Armisen quickly confirms before the two begin discussing working with Burton ahead of Fallon offering a look at Armisen's Uncle Fester and Ortega's Wednesday in action.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill. The first two seasons of Wednesday are currently streaming on Netflix.

