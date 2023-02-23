Welcome to Derry: HBO Max Orders "It" Prequel; Stephen King Comments HBO Max has given a series order for the "It" prequel series Welcome to Derry, from WBTV, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti & Jason Fuchs.

HBO Max has given a series order for the Original drama Welcome to Derry (current working title), stemming from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman, Argylle). Set in the world of Stephen King's It, Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. Andy Muschietti is set to direct multiple episodes of the prequel series (including the first episode).

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!" said King in a statement when the news was released. The Muschiettis added, "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's 'It' until the thick paperback fell to pieces. 'IT' is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our 'It' movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror." "To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

Welcome to Derry (wt) is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple series episodes, including the first one.