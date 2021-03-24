Wellington Paranormal: CW, HBO Max Bring "Shadows" Spinoff to U.S.

Fans who haven't had a chance to check out the New Zealand horror mockumentary based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's What We Do In The Shadows film, no worries because The CW and HBO Max have you covered. On Wednesday, the network and streaming service announced that Wellington Paranormal will be heading to the U.S.- with New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ2's series the first joint venture between the two WarnerMedia brands. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serve as executive producers, with The New Zealand Documentary Board producing. In February 2021, the third season of the popular series launched in New Zealand- with the series having been picked up by Sky in the UK and Fremantle responsible for distributing the series globally.

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do In The Shadows feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both starred in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. The series is set to launch this summer on The CW first, with each episode available to stream via the network's digital platforms and on HBO Max the following day (after the episode's debut of The CW).

Sergeant Ruawai Maaka of the Wellington Police enlists the aid of Officers Minogue and O'Leary to tackle paranormal events in New Zealand's capital city. In a police reality show style, the 6 part series follows these kiwi cops as they investigate cases such as the demon possession of a teenager, a noise complaint at a haunted house and a blood bank robbery.