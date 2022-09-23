Werewolf by Night Preview Images Lean Hard on Special's Horror Side

It's been less than two weeks since Marvel Studios & Disney+'s "Werewolf by Night" stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old, Station Eleven) & Laura Donnelly (HBO's The Nevers, STARZ's Outlander), director Michael Giacchino (Composer: The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder), and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige rolled out not just preview images and a key art poster but also the official trailer. With the special set to hit streaming screens on October 7th, we have a look at a new set of preview images. And if nothing else, they're leaning hard on the "old-school, creepier-than-they-had-any-right-to-be" horror movies vibe. There's just something about the up-close & personal approach that weirds us out… in a good way:

In the following interview with ET Canada, Giacchino explained how the special is a "monster movie" that wants to offer an effective allegory to the challenges many people face in their lives as they struggle to rise above and make a difference. From there, Bernal was asked if he would be joining Moon Knight Season 2 (which still isn't confirmed). With a surprise reaction and laughter from all three, Bernal said that the decision would be up to Moon Knight before Giacchino stated that there were "no immediate plans" for a crossover or guest appearance. The speculation stems from the connection that the two characters have in the comics, with Moon Knight first introduced in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975, written by Doug Moench with art by Don Perlin & Al Milgrom).

With the "special presentation" set to hit Disney+ on October 7th, here's the official trailer for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night:

When we discuss "Werewolf by Night" in the comic book world, there are two versions to consider. In 1972's Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell and his family's history of lycanthropy were first introduced- with Russell using his powers to fight big bads. Now let's flash ahead nearly 50 years (47, to be precise) to Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1, which introduced the Taboo, Scot Eaton & Benjamin Jackendoff-created Jake Gomez. Gomez is a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi who was cursed with lycanthropy. As for Donnelly, there was also some speculation that she could either be a new character or Nina Price, Russell's niece who not only carried the Lycan gene but was also bitten by a vampire- turning her into Vampire by Night.