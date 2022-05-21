Westworld S04 Mini-Teasers Profile Dolores, Maeve, Caleb & Charlotte

Less than two weeks after the release of an official teaser and with only a little more than a month to go until it returns for its fourth season, HBO is beginning to roll out the publicity machine for Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's award-winning HBO series Westworld. This time around, we have character profile mini-teasers for Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores ("These violent delights have violent ends"), Thandiwe Newton's Maeve ("This is the new world"), Aaron Paul's Caleb ("Time to break the game"), and Tessa Thompson's Charlotte ("Your will is no longer your own").

And remember that with still a little more than a month to go before the series returns, you can check out the first three seasons of Westworld on HBO Max. Now here's a look at the journeys that Dolores, Maeve, Caleb, and Charlotte have taken as well as clues to what's to come:

"You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from 'Reminiscence' [her new film] in a funny way," Joy revealed during an interview in August 2021. Could viewers finally get Roman World and Medieval World? Or will the show go completely off the grid for new worlds? As for Joy's one-word teaser description for the season? The ominous-sounding (at least for humanity) "inversion" was the response. With the eight-episode fourth season set to be unleashed on June 26 and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) joining the cast in a recurring guest star role, here's a look at the previously-leaked and now officially-released teaser for HBO's Westworld:

With Thompson's Charlotte/Dolores and Paul's Caleb prepping for a very serious face-off during the fourth season, what can viewers expect? "Season 4 is going to be more of the 'Westworld' you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always," Wright explained during an interview back in February. "It's gonna be exciting. I'm not sure exactly when we're to air but within the coming months, certainly." And as for where things stand for Bernard heading into the fourth season? "Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle," Wright teased. "The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

The third season was well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continued tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The most recent season explored questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.