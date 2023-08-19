Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA Confirms More Negotiations Next Week; AMPTP "Offered Responses"

In a message to the union's members, the WGA Negotiating Committee confirmed more meetings next week and that the AMPTP offered a response.

Heading into the weekend, I think we can best say that we're at the "cautious optimism" to "well, at least they're still talking" stage when it comes to negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP (which still isn't negotiating with SAG-AFTRA). After meeting the previous four days – with the AMPTP reportedly responding to the union's latest counteroffer on Friday – WGA Negotiating Committee co-chairs Chris Keyser & David Goodman notified its membership that both sides will be meeting again next week. The message (which you can check out below) confirmed that "the AMPTP offered responses to our proposals in all work areas. We met this week and continued to exchange proposals. We will continue to meet next week." The committee also urged union members to be "skeptical of rumors from third parties." The committee added that "the Guild will communicate when we think there is something of significance to report."

Dear Members, Last Friday, 102 days after they walked away from the bargaining table and put us out on strike, the AMPTP offered responses to our proposals in all work areas. We met this week and continued to exchange proposals. We will continue to meet next week. Thank you for the many messages of support and solidarity as we talk with the AMPTP. As always, be skeptical of rumors from third parties, knowing that the Guild will communicate when we think there is something of significance to report. In solidarity, WGA Negotiating Committee

SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements Exclude WGA-Covered U.S. Projects

On Monday, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee announced to its members in a statement that any projects filmed in the U.S. that are covered by the WGA are excluded from receiving an interim agreement. The committee wrote that it was "advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy" and that SAG-AFTRA leadership didn't believe the move would "undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours [strategy]." The 200+ agreements currently in place (including those that were approved that also have WGA coverage) will remain in effect – here's a look at the full statement:

We will now exclude from Interim Agreements any WGA-covered project to be produced in the USA. We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours. It is a win-win change. This means that, going forward, for productions taking place in the USA, SAG-AFTRA will only grant Interim Agreements for non-WGA-covered projects. And our staff will continue to investigate each application for an Interim Agreement to ensure only true independent productions are included. We created the Interim Agreements for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members and members of sister unions, so that journeymen performers and crew may continue to work and pay their bills while demonstrating to the AMPTP that independent producers are eager to work with our members under these terms. The strike action is evolving each day. We are adapting in real time to continue protecting our members while collaborating with our sister unions in fighting for our common cause. SAG-AFTRA continues to support the Writers Guild of America in its fight to achieve a fair and equitable contract. And we continue to urge independent producers to apply for an Interim Agreement and encourage SAG-AFTRA members to work on projects that obtain approval, along with all the other permissible work we support. In solidarity, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee

