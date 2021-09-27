What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster

First things first, props to Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? for a "Party Thor" episode that was definitely more Captain Carter & T'Challa, Star-Lord, and much less murdered Avengers, a demonic Doctor Strange & Marvel Zombies. That said, we can't help feeling this week is another turn towards the dark side as Ultron gets the character profile key art poster honor for the upcoming eighth episode. Maybe we're overthinking things but based on the image below, the mix of Ultron with some familiar-looking gems and a very familiar-looking face should raise a few concerns.

what if
Image: Marvel Studios

For a look at the alt-reality multiversal heroes of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' What If…? (and the possible "bigger picture" that this is all leading to… did someone say, "multiversal crossover"?), check out the midseason trailer:

Now here's a look back at the original official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

  • Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym
  • Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger
  • Captain AmericaSebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan
  • Guardians of the GalaxyKaren Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath
  • Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster
  • Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

