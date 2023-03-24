What If…?: Laurence Fishburne Voicing Bill Foster for Season 2 During an interview for John Wick: Chapter 4, Laurence Fishburne confirmed he's voicing Dr. Bill Foster/Giant-Man for What If...? Season 2.

When it comes to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s animated anthology series What If …? Season 2, it's become a matter of extremes. Specifically, it's a case of the unknown versus the known. The "unknown" part has to do with when the series actually hits our screens, with Disney looking to hit the breaks a bit on how often they're releasing shows & specials. Essentially, they're looking to spread things out a bit. But on the "known" side, we were introduced to the all-new Marvel superhero, Kahhori, who will be in action during the second season. And now, thanks to an interview with Brandon Pope in support of John Wick: Chapter 4, Laurence Fishburne confirms that he will be returning to voice Dr. Bill Foster/Giant-Man for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the clip from the interview where Fishburne confirms Foster's return in What If…? Season 2:

What If…? Season 2 Introduces All-New Marvel Superhero Kahhori

Earlier this month, we were formally introduced to the all-new Marvel superhero, Kahhori. In the upcoming animated chapter, the series looks to answer the question of what would happen if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. Taking on a new life & a new mythology, the Tesseract transforms a lake into a gateway to the stars – leading Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman, on a quest to discover her power. Written by Ryan Little (What If…?), the episode was created in collaboration with members of the Mohawk Nation (including historian Doug George & Mohawk language expert Cecelia King) to ensure cultural authenticity. The story takes place in the Mohawk language and is informed by the history of the Akwesasne region in what is now upstate New York.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical and will give the viewers a new, challenging, and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking. The episode is exceptional in another sense–it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment," shared George.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones. Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever," Little added.

Director Bryan Andrews (What If…?), Executive Producer A.C. Bradley (What If…?, Ms. Marvel), Story Editor Matthew Chauncey (What If…?), and the entire production team also worked with members of the Mohawk Nation to design Kahhori's look and environment, and to help incorporate traditional Mohawk music to use in the score.