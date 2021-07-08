What If…? Offers Infinite Possibilities This August: Trailer, Poster

Just because the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki is wrapping up its run next week doesn't mean the MCU action is letting up any time soon. On Thursday, Disney+ released a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios' What If…?, a reimagining of events you only thought you knew throughout the history of the MCU. The series is set to feature fan-favorite characters like Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. Directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, the series is set to start twisting Marvel fans' minds and having them wonder what if on Wednesday, August 11.

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities when Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If…?, premieres on August 11- with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Hank Pym Black Panther: Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, Atwell as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, Portman as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

