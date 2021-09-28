What If… Ultron Won? Teaser; Writer, Director on Series "Big Picture"

Yesterday, Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? honored Ultron with a character profile key art poster honor in honor of this week's episode. On Tuesday, we officially found out why with the release of the promo for "What If… Ultron Won?". But that's not all! Head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews are also offering some clues about what viewers can expect from the season finale and the "bigger picture" that the first eight episodes have been building towards.

But let's kick things off by asking that ominous question, "What If… Ultron Won?":

So with all of that in mind, here's what Bradley and Andrews had to say to EW about the penultimate episode "What If… Ultron Won?" and how this entire season has been leading to something bigger that could lead to Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher getting off the sidelines & into the game:

Expect to See Some Familiar Faces Again: "As we battle toward the finale, we will see some of our heroes again. And the Watcher learns a few important lessons about what it means to be a hero and comes to a realization about how much these stories, how much these worlds mean to him."- Bradley.

Waiting Until the End of Season 1 to Connect the Dots was Always the Plan: "It was designed to be a certain way, and some people have been vibing and savvy enough to notice that we're slowly seeing more and more of the Watcher's visual appearance as we move forward. And that was all orchestrated from the very beginning. It's all now coming to an arrow's tip point."- Andrews.

Bradley Sees The Watcher as "The Audience": "He starts off very distant and literally watching from afar, but for so many of us, Marvel movies have become more than just entertainment. Marvel movies have become more and more of a cultural touchstone and a bigger part of our lexicon, so the notion that, for the Watcher, as he peruses these multiverses, as he lives through these heroes, as he suffers their triumphs and their tragedies, he becomes also more emotionally invested, and therefore becomes more and more part of their world and wants to be more part of their world even though he knows he's not supposed to."

The Watcher's Next Move is Key: "Going into the finale, a major source of tension is: Will the Watcher ever break his oath? Or will he remain who he is? Will he stay the Watcher, only observing the triumphs and tragedies? Will there ever be a story that forces his hand?"- Bradley, who also teases that this week's episode works as both a standalone as well as a lead-in to the finale ("[Episode 8] is its own episode, it does flow into 9. You can watch 8 as a standalone, but 9 is — for once we actually answer the end tag").

