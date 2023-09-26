Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx networks, Season 6, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Eyeing End of November for Season 6 Shoot

A production listing has What We Do in the Shadows filming Season 6 on November 29th in Toronto - does it have a chance of keeping that date?

By the time the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows wrapped, the dynamic among Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) was changed in a very big way. After tasting what life is like as a human (albeit a vampire hunter) and as a vampire, Gizmo made the conscious decision to choose humanity – in front of his vampiric fam. As season finales go, Season 5 has us the most anxious about a return because the doors of possibilities have now been blown wide open – which is why we're glad to see movement on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA fronts. With AMPTP reaching a tentative agreement with the writers' strike, the next move is for the studios & streamers to do right by the actors' union. Especially with what we just saw this week on a Production List update. As you can see from the screencap below, November 29th is listed as a shoot date for the sixth season in Toronto, ON, Canada. If the WGA deal gets ratified and SAG-AFTRA can get a deal that works for them within the next two weeks, that filming date might not be in danger – take a look:

And here's a look back at the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!