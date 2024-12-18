Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in The Shadows Finale: The More Things (Don't) Change…

The finale of FX's What We Do in The Shadows tackled the concept of finales, endings, and change in a meta way that was true to the show.

Heading into the series finale of FX's What We Do in The Shadows here is where we are at: Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has officially been declared part of the Vampire family. As Nandor (Kayvan Novak) stated, Guillermo does not belong with regular people, he belongs with them as the warrior he is. Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch) have created The Monster (Andy Assaf), who has proven he can behave and not go around killing people… other than those who want to insult Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Nadja, on her end, has taken to the human jobs and has been enjoying that normal life at work.

This last episode was something else. I loved the nostalgia and, even more so, the meta aspect of it. But more of that in a bit. So we see Nandor and Guillermo have been following up on their promise to become a superhero—slash—sidekick team. Nandor looks like a vampire version of Tuxedo Mask. He was just missing the cheesy one-liners. Guillermo, on the other hand, is like a cowboy Robin. I would watch that spinoff.

On the other hand, Laszlo and Colin are busy sorting out a new development in The Monster's life. He has been experiencing sexual maturity, and it is now time to find him a wife. They consider getting The Guide's (Kristen Schaal) head since The Monster likes her, but so does Nandor, so that puts them in a bind. But as they are recording, Guillermo finds out the documentary crew is done, and they just have a few hours left. So, of course, this is a cue for an existential crisis. It makes sense. What surprised me the most was that Nadja was the only one who understood Guillermo's inner turmoil.

Over the years, I have come to appreciate Nadja and Guillermo's relationship. She may act like she does not care, but just like with the human vet and staying at that job to look out for him, this time she goes to Nandor so he can talk to Guillermo, and she is really spot on even in her own tactless ways. And with Colin, I think after being raised by Laszlo, he has been trying his hand as a parental advice figure. I have to say, I kinda hoped to see it addressed that Colin remembers Laszlo as a dad before the finale, but it was very on-brand to have such a random ending. I enjoyed that it just feels like things will continue as regular after the cameras are off. I still have so many questions, though…

As Guillermo's world comes crashing down, that is where things go meta as he realizes a part of his life is coming to an end. I think this was a very relatable moment and freak out. Feeling like being left behind, stuck, and no sense of belonging. Though at the same time, we know it is part of life, it does not make it any easier when dealing with finality, no matter what. I think it is also part of our nature to look for closure, and it seemed none of the Vampires were feeling that need for closure. In fact, this is not the first time they have had a documentary done. We get to see snippets of that past documentary and Jerry was in it.

I loved that despite how chill they seemed and how the Vampires mentioned not much would be changing, we do see how much they have all changed in the past 6 years in one way or another. I would have liked to see other characters like Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll) — I mean, we saw the Witch Hat, so I will definitely treasure that little nod. While Guillermo was freaking out about closure, I also love that the series ended the way a normal day would (though I really enjoyed the Keyser Söze reenactment we got). At least we got some Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) in it – without all of the "brain scramblies."

But I digress. I loved that Guillermo came back after his speech about leaving to let Nandor know that, even though he is ready to move on, that does not mean they cannot be friends. I found even more special the fact that Nandor has already been working on his Batman secret lair under his coffin, and that he took Guillermo with him to see it. Aww, I am definitely going to miss this show, and I am so happy they did not give us a real ending. I am not ready to say goodbye yet. So, I will daydream of a future in which we get a What We Do in the Shadows reunion or spinoff.

What We Do in The Shadows Season 6 Episode 11: "The Finale" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 Heading into the series finale of FX's What We Do in The Shadows here is where we are at: Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has officially been declared part of the Vampire family. As Nandor (Kayvan Novak) stated, Guillermo does not belong with regular people, he belongs with them as the warrior he is. Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch) have created The Monster (Andy Assaf), who has proven he can behave and not go around killing people... other than those who want to insult Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Nadja, on her end, has taken to the human jobs and has been enjoying that normal life at work.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!