What We Do in the Shadows: Gizmo/Buffy Team-Up? S03 Aftershow & More

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), ready to kick off the third season starting this Thursday, September 2, fans of What We Do in the Shadows will have a place to go after the final credits roll. Guillén is set to host After The Shadows, a pre-taped, social media talk show kicking off at 11 pm PT immediately following the Season 3 premiere. Guillén will chat with the cast & crew and also with celebrity fans to discuss their love of the show and to share insight into the making of the new season. Initial guests include Novak and Kristen Schaal, as well as Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, set decorator Shayne Fox, and more. Episodes will be made available via TheShadowsFX via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well on FX's official YouTube channel.

Now did someone suggest a Guillermo/Buffy the Vampire Slayer team-up? Looks like Guillén…

In the following clip, Guillén checks in with Michael Strahan on ABC's Good Morning America to discuss the series return, but it's the part starting at the 1:15 mark that's the best part. Because if Guillermo's going to be a world-class vampire slayer, then who better than Sarah Michelle Gellar aka Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to teach him the ropes. So with a national camera on him, Guillén takes his shot and invites Gellar to make an appearance:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Harvey Guillen talks about comedy horror series 'What We Do in the Shadows' l GMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YKkAwRK9FA)

And in this following mini-preview, we get a look at "Laszlo, The Master Objector" in action (though he had us with the powdered wig):

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 "The Prisoner": Guillermo's fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 2 "The Cloak of Duplication": A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

