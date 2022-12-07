What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillen Confirms Season 5 Wrap

We have some very good news to pass along with regard to the fifth-season adventures of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal). Courtesy of an Instagram post from Guillén that we didn't see coming earlier this evening, filming on FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 has officially wrapped. "That's officially a wrap on season 5 of [What We Do in the Shadows] we did it!" Guillen wrote as their Instagram post caption, confirming that filming on the fifth season had wrapped. "Thanks to this amazing crew .. the whole team .. writers, costumes, hair and make-up, producers .. it takes a village. I can't wait for y'all to see it!"

Here's a look at Guillén's post, followed by a look back to an on-set tour Guillén treated us to last week:

In a recent special edition of "TikTok Cribs" via Instagram, Guillén invited us into their very sweet trailer that, right off the bat, is already bigger than my apartment. That said, considering Guillén appears to be working on 27 different projects at any given time, we're glad to see that they have somewhere comfortable to crash. That aside? I really need to know what's in the closet because it feels like there are some Guillermo costumes in there that could be major spoilers:

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.