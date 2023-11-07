Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: jim the vampire, mark hamill, matt berry, what we do in the shadows

What We Do in the Shadows: Mark Hamill's Jim the Vampire Callback

Thanks to FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Mark Hamill (Jim the Vampire) has the perfect go-to costume for every holiday season.

Article Summary Mark Hamill showed off the perfect Halloween costume - one that fans of "What We Do in the Shadows" would appreciate.

The "Jim the Vampire" costume includes a wig and props that reference Hamill's character.

Jim the Vampire ends up a volleyball coach (yup) after seeking revenge on Laszlo (Matt Berry) for an unpaid debt.

In the end, Laszlo and Jim resolve their issues because of... a Big Mouth Billy Bass?

Not that Mark Hamill wasn't already influencing a generation of fans to dress up as DC's the Joker during his heyday on Batman: The Animated Series during Halloween, the actor took to social media to reveal his prep for what he did for Halloween, which includes another dark iconic character from another popular franchise from FX's What We Do in the Shadows. "Got my costume picked out, pumpkins all carved, bought FULL-SIZED candy bars (not those dinky mini-bite versions), with NO Candy Corn or those ghastly Marshmallow Circus Peanuts anywhere near the joint & am SO ready for a #HappyHAMILLWEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the actor wrote in a collage of images that includes a photoshopped "Jim the Vampire Costume" from Spirit Halloween, carved pumpkins, candy corn, and circus peanuts.

Mark Hamill's What We Do in the Shadows Halloween Kit

The bullet points of the "costume" include the wig, San Diego Beach House that Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) rented from but skipped out on last month's rent and security deposit, volleyball, and coaching manual. Not included was the Big Mouth Billy Bass. Hamill appeared in the season two episode "On the Run," which found Laszlo fleeing from his brood's Staten Island home to live under the alias of Jackie Daytona, living as a "human bartender" while evading Jim the Vampire, a volleyball coach who sought revenge for an unpaid debt. The two initially crossed paths in 1853 when Laszlo traveled to California in the hope of making a deal with the Devil to become a better guitarist, renting Jim's beach house in the process.

Got my costume picked out, pumpkins all carved, bought FULL-SIZED candy bars (not those dinky mini-bite versions), with NO Candy Corn or those ghastly Marshmallow Circus Peanuts anywhere near the joint & am SO ready for a #HappyHAMILLWEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!! 👻🧙‍♀️🦇💀🧌☠️👾🎃🧛‍♂️🐈‍⬛🤖👺👽 pic.twitter.com/gh3XLJSNFu — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

When Laszlo found out Jim the Vampire was hot on his tail, he fled and took over Lucky Brew's Bar and Grill, building a new life as Jackie, supporting the local women's volleyball team. When Jim finally tracked him down 167 years later, his memory was discovered to be a bit hazy as photography wasn't a regular thing in the mid-19th century and he only had a rendering to go off. Not to mention the over a century and a half time that passed having last seen him. After some back and forth, the two ultimately resolved their differences over Lazlo offering the bar's Big Mouth Billy Bass from the wall and Jim absolving the debt, which was relatively short-lived as the bass broke. Here's hoping Jim comes back for season six.

