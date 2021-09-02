What We Do in the Shadows: Mark Hamill Still Has Jackie Daytona Issues

In only a few hours, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will be heading back to our screens for a third season of FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows. One of the millions of fans looking forward to a new batch of episodes is none other than geek icon himself, Mark Hamill, who took to social media to send waves of good luck to the crew. Well, not the entire crew. Let's just say that after the second swindle he pulled on Hamill's Jim the Vampire at the end of S02E06 "On the Run", the "Star Wars" legend has every right to still be a little pissed at a certain Jackie Daytona aka Laszlo (stiffing him on rent and then singing-fish scamming him over 150 years later is just rude).

"Looking forward with great anticipation to tonight's 3rd Season Premiere of 'What We Do In The Shadows' on [FX]," Hamill wrote in his Instagram post- before dropping the hammer. "I have become very fond of ALL those folks (except for that backstabbing, double-crossing SOB Jackie Daytona) May he drop dead…AGAIN!" Ouch. We're

And here's a look back at the first two seasons as we learn the sure-fire ways to tell if your neighbor is a vampire:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: How To Know if Your Neighbors Are Vampires | What We Do In the Shadows | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giWXt-f4g_k)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 1 "The Prisoner": Guillermo's fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 2 "The Cloak of Duplication": A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.