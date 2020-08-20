What We Do in the Shadows: Jackie Daytona Invites You to Lucky Brew's

When the dust (from many, many killed vampires) settled on the second-season finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, it would be pretty safe to say (no spoilers) that the house is going to have a new dynamic to it when it returns. Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has clearly embraced his inner-"Buffy", leaving Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch) and especially Nandor (Kayvan Novak) to do some serious soulless searching. On one hand, he kills your own. On the other hand, he killed in your defense. Hmmm. Decisions, decisions.

Back in the real world, What We Do in the Shadows is celebrating its Emmy nomination for "On the Run" by offering fans a look at the finest establishment Clairton, Pennsylvania, has ever seen run by a man who is definitely not a vampire: Jackie Daytona's (aka Laszlo) Lucky Brew's Bar and Grill. So if you're longing for a great place to go for regular human drinks with regular human friends when the pandemic passes, let Jackie make the case as to why the Lucky Brew should be your first and last stop:

In an interview with EW from June of this year, series creator Jemaine Clement revealed that he will not be a part of the writers' room for the third season. The reveal came when he was asked about what the future might hold for Guillermo now that he's out as a vampire hunter: "The writers will have to figure that one out because I won't be in the writers' room next season. I'm leaving them with this big problem to work out. I think it's a good idea to end on a big cliffhanger, we did the same thing last season. Now they can figure out how to get out of this big mess."

The second season of the series has enjoyed a "who's who" of guest stars, including Nick Kroll's Simon the Devious, Benedict Wong's necromancer Wallace, Haley Joel Osment's familiar Topher, Craig Robinson's vampire hunter Derek, and Mark Hamill's vengeance-seeking Jim the Vampire. But there's one guest star they were hoping to get for the finale that they've wanted on the series for some time: "That was the hope, that Antonio Banderas would come for that episode. That's been our dream to have him on the show from the start. He's Guillermo's hero," Clement explained. "As you know from the film, he works with the theater troupe with vampires pretending to be humans. Originally that was the idea, that it was going to be a theater group pretending to be vampires and we were going to make a joke about that — a group of vampires pretending to be humans pretending to be vampires pretending to be humans… That really would've been an incredible episode if we could've had him turn up. We'll keep trying."