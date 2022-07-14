What We Do in the Shadows S04E01/E02 Review: Battier Than Ever Before

The fourth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows premiered this week with a double feature: our favorite vampires have returned battier than ever. After the death of the energy vampire, the gang abruptly reevaluated their lives and each went their own way. However, some details got scrambled as a creature clawed itself out of what used to be Colin Robinson. Well, we are back together a year later and the home in Staten Island is falling apart.

The first two What We Do in the Shadows episodes of this season started without missing a beat. Laszlo (Matt Berry) had stayed behind to raise Baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who he refuses to call by that name and refers to him by the "affectionate" name, "Boy." Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) was bored at the Supreme Vampiric Council and turns out she also shipped Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) in a box back home… exactly as Laszlo did to him at the end of the third season. Meanwhile, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) realized he was lonely after feeling abandoned by Guillermo and traveling with a family, so he returned as well. Oh, and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) (who sat at the table for a year waiting for them) is also back to unpack some serious issues.

Anyway, first things first: Baby Colin… he is so creepy! I love it though. I am also loving how Laszlo has stayed trying to raise "the boy" into the opposite of everything Colin Robinson used to be. That said, I am also fascinated by the way he feeds the kid. It is a surprise he has made it this far. It reminded me of the episode of It's Always Sunny where Mac forgot to feed the dog. Turns out, Laszlo has let the house fall apart not knowing how to care for it, and even left Guillermo trapped in a box for a week after being delivered.

As for Nadja, she left the Supreme Vampiric Council after her idea of opening up a Vampire Nightclub was turned down, so she has brought it up to the gang as a way of making fast cash. Well, it's more like forced them to comply with her idea. As for Nandor, he's come back and has appointed Guillermo as his best man to help him find a wife. Finding a Djinn, Nandor wished to bring his 37 wives (male and female) back to life to pick who would stay with him to keep him company. However, can we talk about how he kept bringing Guillermo up in conversation and even jumped after him to save him once he fell into the sewer that formed under the house? I love how their relationship has progressed and how he now shows affection for him openly.

Also, loving the turn that the story took with The Guide and how she was a naughty vampire before she became part of the council and had "forgotten" it all. Laszlo-as-psychologist helped her remember her dark past, in which she admitted to being attracted to danger… especially vampire hunters… in particular, Van Helsings. The Guide is another example of a character brought aboard later in the game but feels as if they've been part of the show from the very beginning.

This was a fantastic start to What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, with two strong outings that just felt right… like time has not passed. Except for Baby Colin, of course. I cannot wait to see what will come of our creepy little toddler with the accelerated growth rate. I am already looking forward to seeing the next episode and Baby Colin's love for musical theatre. My dad used to say that when something is good and is small, it is doubly good and goes too fast: this is certainly the case with the show. Every episode feels like it flies by in the blink of an eye while you laugh.

