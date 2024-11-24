Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S06E08 Trailer: Nandor's Seduced by Showbiz

Nandor goes showbiz and Colin's got a big fan in this trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows S06E08: "P.I. Undercover: New York."

As we inch closer to having to say our final goodbyes to Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and the rest of FX's What We Do in the Shadows universe, we have an official trailer for S06E08: "P.I. Undercover: New York." While Nandor finds himself "seduced by the siren of show business" after he and Laszlo attempt to shut down a film crew in the neighborhood, Nadja finds herself facing the unimaginable – a woman actually hitting on Colin.

"We had a lot of conversations about how we wanted to handle it, and the main thing that we all agreed on was that we did not want to do a 'very special,' serious final season. We just concentrated on being funny. I finished editing three of the episodes, and I think it's one of our best seasons yet. But who wouldn't say that in a conversation like this?" Showrunner Paul Simms shared during an interview with EW ahead of the final season premiere regarding their approach to the final run of episodes.

After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he, if not a familiar, who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

