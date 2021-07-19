What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Has Seen Things

What's that, you say? You can't think of a better way to start your week than with another preview for the third season of What We Do in the Shadows? Well, you're in luck because that's what we have. After all of that vampire-slaying going on in the second-season finale, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) have to contend with a different power dynamic now that they know Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a top-shelf vampire hunter-killer while also dealing with the new power status they now hold within the vampire community. Add into the mix Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, and Nandor fangs-deep in some kind of "external life crisis" that includes a VR trip out into the sun (as we saw in the previous teaser) and it's understandable why folks are counting down until their Staten Island vampires (and their vampire hunter) return on September 2nd.

In the following clip, Guillermo has introduced the foursome to "Craig" and his "magical list" that will help them declutter the house- starting with Nadja's dead armadillo. And let's just that armadillo's seen some things…

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

