What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 "Pine Barrens": 2022 BCTV Best Eps

I struggled going back and forth between all the amazing shows and anime that came out this year. However, my main and constant source of comfort this year has been FX's What We Do in the Shadows, so it is only natural it receives the merit it deserves. It must be addressed: this season was just made up of strong episodes, and it was hard to pick between my top three: "The Night Market," "Pine Barrens," and "Go Flip Yourself." Nonetheless, a pick must be made, and why not one of the most meaningful ones I find of the bunch: S04E07 "Pine Barrens" (directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Sarah Naftalis).

We have seen Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) relationship develop throughout the years. We have also seen Laszlo (Matt Berry) acknowledge Guillermo as well, especially when he sends him with Nadja to protect her as she joined the Vampire Council. That said, there has always been a relationship that I would like to see develop more and reach some sort of better understanding: Guillermo and Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou). I feel this episode finally gave them a chance to socialize without the others. Not just that, but Guillermo finally came out to his family as well as confessing to them about wanting to be a vampire and the lies he had told to cover up for it.

"I love that the writers have created this world from the beginning where their sexuality was never the topic of the conversation. They are who they are. … They fuck who they want. They fornicate with who they want. It's part of who they are because vampires have no consequences to their actions," Guillen shared during an interview with The Advocate, explaining how sexuality is never a factor in Guillermo's supernatural life. "What would it be like if we didn't fear being our authentic selves, whether that's [regarding] sexuality or even doing what you want and just going around the world on a vacation, you don't have to worry about money. Just living life to the fullest and all it has to offer or living the afterlife for immorality and all it has to offer is a very great message. It's just the idea that sexuality is fluid."

And though the wasn't aware of Guillermo coming out to his family until the table read for the episode, Guillen believes it was the right time and moment for him. "It should always be about the person who feels the time is right to share who they are if they want to share and when they want to share," he added. This was definitely the right time and one of the most meaningful episodes (with an honorable mention going to Nadja for taking a liking to Guillermo's family and helping him along. Definitely my top favorite this season and this year as a whole, and it speaks volumes about how much What We Do in the Shadows has evolved over its run.