Posted in: FX, Review, TV, What We Do In The Shadows | Tagged: fx, Review, season 5, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E04 Expands WWDITS Universe: Review

FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E04: "The Campaign" was a fun-filled chapter that expanded the WWDITS universe in some surprising ways.

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S05E04: "The Campaign," was fantastic and filled with surprises. Every second was enjoyable and shows us that one of our favorite vampires is not as alone in the world as we thought, but what could this mean in the future? It has been great to see the universe grow slowly around them as well as the lore itself. This season has gone all out so far in just four episodes, and we can only imagine it can only get better as we chug along.

Well, starting off with Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), who still does not know where he currently stands vampire transformation-wise and keeps hiding from Nandor (Kayvan Novak). However, out of spite, Nandor tries to look for a new friend, and it does not go as planned. Guillermo seems a bit taken aback by it, but Nandor doubles down and asks Guillermo to circumcise him in order to match his new friend. While sort of messed up, I still think it shows how much their dynamic and bond have changed over the years. As a socially awkward person, I actually felt so bad for him.

Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), on her end, is trying to spend more time with her newly found Antipaxos family, all of whom Laszlo (Matt Berry) is trying to charm and win over. Though each time, it seems Laszlo makes it worse and worse. I have to say I thought this was going to be a weak storyline, but it actually ended up being a little sweeter than expected, even if a little weird. I love how Laszlo always seems to win people over.

The best part of this episode? Because Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) has more than 9 DUIs, he is not allowed to run for Comptroller as he wished, and naturally, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) takes his place. I was surprised by how much Colin we got and how funny the whole story ended up being. I did not expect us to see Colin's best counterpart, Evie Russell (Vanessa Bayer). It was just a truly wonderful return – and I hope for more Evie in the future. However, there was a Shyamalan twist I never would have imagined: an Energy Vampire Council composed of the funniest and most annoying characters we have seen so far. We had Jo Firestone, who cannot put an end to her phone's constant ringing; Greg Turkington giving tech advice; Hannibal Buress, who continuously seems lost; Aparna Nancherla, unable to figure out how to use the mic, and Martha Kelly as the chairperson.

Originally I thought it was Guillermo's group of vampire hunters from seasons past, but no, legit energy vampire who successfully drain the life out of Colin and Evie to force Colin to win even though he does not really want to. And man, what a way to get himself kicked out of the run by exposing himself during a Zoom meeting, and Evie assumes the position instead. It was just pure genius through and through. I loved we get to see a different side of Colin. It seems there is a bit more softness to this version of Colin. I also loved the Energy Vampires, and I hope to see more of them. But most of all, I'm impressed with how FX's What We Do in the Shadows has been expanding its universe with some excellent additions to its canon – more, please!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Episode 4 "The Campaign" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S05E04: "The Campaign," was fantastic and filled with surprises. Every second was enjoyable and shows us that one of our favorite vampires is not as alone in the world as we thought, but what could this mean in the future? It has been great to see the universe grow slowly around them as well as the lore itself. This season has gone all out so far in just four episodes, and we can only imagine it can only get better as we chug along.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!