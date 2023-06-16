Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx, preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Overview: Politics, Hexes & More

With the series returning on July 13th, here's a look at the very informative official Season 5 overview for FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

With July 13th not getting here as quickly as we would like, we were treated to an extended look at what's in store for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), The Guide (Kristen Schaal) via the official trailer for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. At the time, we write how there were a lot of questions that it raised – the biggest one being why Guillermo becoming a vampire doesn't seem to be "taking." Now, we have a look at the official season overview that finds Laszlo as perplexed as we are. Meanwhile, a hexed Nadja looks for a little family bonding time, The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in all of this, and Colin immerses himself in possibly the greatest evil of all – politics. But first, how about a look at some character profile images from FX Networks' main website? Enjoy!

Here's a look at the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

