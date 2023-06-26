Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx, preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Teaser: Vampires Get a Bum Rap

With Season 5 kicking off on July 13th, here's a look at a very pro-vampire (we think) teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Thanks to the official trailer & overview for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, fans were treated to some very big clues as to where things were heading for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal). At the time, it begins with a very important question. Why don't Guillermo's efforts in becoming a vampire seem to be "taking?" – and Laszlo is as perplexed as we are. Meanwhile, a hexed Nadja looks for a little family bonding time for some relief, The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in their dynamic, and Colin takes a deep dive into the world of politics.

So check out the newest teaser, released earlier today – followed by a look back at what we know about the season so far:

And here's a look back at the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

