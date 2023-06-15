Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Trailer Raises So Many Questions

With the FX series returning on July 13th, here's a look at the official trailer & key art for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5.

With a little less than a month to go until Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and newest vampire Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) take flight for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. What's that? Oh yeah – though there might be something wrong. At least that's how it seems in the following official trailer, which finds our vamps heading off in a number of interesting directions (local news?) – but there's something off about Guillermo. Sure, he was bitten – we see that from the start. But it seems like it might not be taking…

Here's a look at the official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén on Guillermo & Season 5

EW's 2023 Pride Issue cover star Guillén shared some details about what we can expect from Guillermo when Season 5 gets underway. And right out of the gate, we learn that the series will pick up directly from the fourth season final, as the familiar turned vampire hunter/bodyguard looking to fast-track his becoming a vampire by any means necessary. "We pick up right where we left off. Guillermo is done waiting for his turn. Guillermo is taking matters into his own hands. And Guillermo is taking no prisoners. It's just like, 'We're done.' The clock is ticking," Guillén revealed.

For Guillermo, it's about taking advantage and moving forward at a time in his life when he can benefit most from it. "The whole idea of becoming a vampire is becoming a vampire at a young age, where you're still youthful," Guillén explains. "I mean, look at the familiars who were never made to vampires in the past seasons – it's kind of disappointing. We had Benjy [Jack O'Connell], who was like 86 and saying 'He's going to make me a vampire anytime soon…' Guillermo is like, 'I don't want that.'" As Guillén sees it, Guillermo doesn't want to fall victim to the horrors of regret. "We put off that vacation, we put off talking to that person that we have a crush on. It's 'later, later.' And then the clock is ticking and later never comes. Then you're stuck with no dreams and aspirations. You look back at a life and you think, 'Man, I wish I would've done this sooner.' So I think that's just for everyone in general. We never want to look back and have regrets that we didn't do it sooner," he added. "So you have a crush on someone? Tell them. If you want to change jobs, change it. If you want to quit your job, quit it. What are you waiting for? Start living your life now. Shut that off and breathe."

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

