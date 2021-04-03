What We Do in the Shadows Team Offers Season 3 Production Updates

The cast and creatives of FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows gave us a taste of what is to come for the third season at PaleyFest LA. The virtual panel was moderated by Kyle Newacheck and joining him we had executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson, as well as cast members Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), and Mark Proksch (Colin) to honor the series whose comeback we are all anxiously waiting for. First things first, Simms and Robinson confirmed the writers were well into writing the third season, and that the cast was set to receive the first three scripts soon. From a production timeline standpoint, that means the previously-planned February 2021 start was pushed to later this year.

What We Do in the Shadows is a well-crafted modern take on vampires and the perfect combination of horror and comedy. Without sharing spoilers, Simms promised we will be seeing a character we all love return for a season-long arc, clarifying "It's not Nick Kroll, but it's a character that we all know and love. The end." Nick Kroll had previously made appearances as Simon the Devious. Robinson also stated there will be a big birthday in the upcoming season, a hellhound, and "more animals." I remember they had promised this as well as more mythological creatures during convention season last year.

As for the all-important "Jackie Daytona" question and if viewers will see any more of Laszlo's "human" counterpart, Robinson and Simms appreciated the response the episode received and believes it shows the audience's willingness to see the characters grow. "That episode gave us the opportunity to break format with all of the characters and push the show into new settings, formats, characters to explore what we've established," Robinson explained. But that said? "So not another Jackie Daytona adventure," Simms added, "but we have plans for the show to go into completely different directions."

Newacheck then asked some questions to the cast members. Berry discussed the album he released recently. While Proksch talked about the process of coming up with topics to cover in the show, stating he does not study those subjects since he does not want it to come across like he is teaching. Newacheck then asked Kovak about his accent, which he admitted he came up with 15 years ago to prank call people as a Polish dude called Janek. Guillen also discussed being an LGBTQ+ role model and the importance of representation, adding "I grew up not seeing anyone like me on TV because no one was queer, fat, or Mexican. So if you don't see yourself represented, then you become the first one."