Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: armor wars, don cheadle

What's Armor Wars? Don Cheadle's Response Can Be Read 2 Different Ways

When asked about the MCU series/film, Don Cheadle responded, "What's Armor Wars?" Of course, that could be read in two VERY different ways...

When it comes to Marvel Studios's Don Cheadle (James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine)-starring Armor Wars, it's apparently all about patience. First announced back in December 2020 during The Walt Disney Company Investors' Day, Yassir Lester (Black Monday) was tapped to write the series, and there were on-again and off-again rumors and rumblings about a filming start. The project would remain a series for nearly two years – until September 2022. Reportedly, the decision was made that the storyline they were aiming for would be better suited for the big screen than the small screen – with Lester shifting from penning a series to penning a feature film. In fact, during Disney's 2022 D23 fan expo, a new logo was revealed along with a tagline that asked the question: What happens if Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands? During his visit to NBC's TODAY show earlier this week, Cheadle had another question to ask. What's 'Armor Wars'?

During his visit to the long-running morning talk show, Cheadle discussed his Peacock series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, what it was like filming Hotel Rwanda as the movie reaches its 20th anniversary, and how he's feeling about things now that he's approaching 60 years old later this year. At around the 5:15 mark in the slip above, Al Roker goes for the MCU question – with Cheadle offering the question we shared above as his response. Just so we're clear? It feels like Cheadle was asking the question more from the perspective of not wanting to risk spoiling anything about the project – Marvel Studios does have a bit of a reputation for not being a big fan of spoilers. Of course, considering that this December will mark the four-year anniversary since it was first announced, we also see how it could be a knife twist calling out how long it's been – and how long it looks like it could be. Stay tuned…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!