Armor Wars Star Don Cheadle: Filming Starts Sometime Next Year & More

Back during The Walt Disney Company's 2020 Investor Day presentation in December, Marvel Studios President & CCO Kevin Feige unveiled an impressive line-up of streaming series heading to Disney+. One of those series was Armor Wars, with Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes aka War Machine to hunt down Tony Stark's technology when it falls into some very "big bad" hands. Now we're getting an update on the production from Cheadle himself- and for those of you holding your breath for when it's going to come out? Might want to let that air out. Speaking with AP Entertainment to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cheadle revealed that they're "just cracking the story right now" to figure out the direction they want to take the series and that filming will start "sometime next year."

"It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be. We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what's that journey going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know 'Armor Wars' they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies,"

Here's a look at the clip:

WAR MACHINE BOOTS UP – @DonCheadle teases upcoming Marvel series "Armor Wars" in which he will return as James Rhodes, aka War Machine. pic.twitter.com/hHy6b6mRLE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.