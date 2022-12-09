White House Plumbers: Harrelson, Theroux Watergate Series Gets Teaser

Speaking of 2023 shows that we're looking forward to, an official teaser for Emmy Award-winner David Mandel's (Veep) Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux-starring limited series White House Plumbers dropped earlier today. Set to debut on HBO and HBO Max in March 2023, White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. As impressive as it is having Harrelson and Theroux as leads, just wait until you see who else is joining them in this five-episode look at how the government became a threat to our democracy… decades before Donald Trump.

With the limited series set to premiere in March 2023, here's a look at an official teaser for HBO's White House Plumbers:

Joining Harrelson and Theroux for the limited series are Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard "Macho" Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio "Villo" Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio "Muscolito" Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil "Bud" Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell).

Created, written, and executive produced by Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck, HBO's White House Plumbers was directed and also executive produced by Mandel. Harrelson, Theroux, Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Len Amato, and Ruben Fleischer also serve as executive producers. An HBO co-production with wiip (with executive producers Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, and Nne Ebong), the series is based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The five-episode limited series is set to hit HBO screens in March 2023.