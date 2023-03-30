White House Plumbers: HBO Shares Trailer for Harrelson, Theroux Series Premiering on May 1st, here's the official trailer for HBO & David Mandel's Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux-starring White House Plumbers.

With the limited series now officially confirmed to be premiering this May, we're getting a look at the official trailer for Emmy Award-winner David Mandel's (Veep) Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux-starring White House Plumbers. The series shines a spotlight on how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. And if you're not aware of who is joining Harrelson & Theroux on the project, then check out the trailer before you look at the cast rundown to see just how many familiar faces you can find. Let's just say that it's an impressive cast…

With the five-episode series set to premiere on Monday, May 1st (9-10 pm ET/PT) on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max, here's a look at the official trailer for White House Plumbers:

Joining Harrelson and Theroux for the limited series are Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard "Macho" Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio "Villo" Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio "Muscolito" Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil "Bud" Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell).

Created, written, and executive produced by Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck, HBO's White House Plumbers was directed and also executive produced by Mandel. Harrelson, Theroux, Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Len Amato, and Ruben Fleischer also serve as executive producers. An HBO co-production with wiip (with executive producers Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, and Nne Ebong), the series is based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh.