Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ultimate Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crime Simulator

Crime Simulator Announced For PC & Consoles In 2025

Ultimate Games are going to have you take on the role of a petty thief as Crime Simulator is coming to consoles and PC next year.

Article Summary Ultimate Games announces Crime Simulator for PC & consoles, coming in 2025.

Developed by CookieDev, engage in a gritty criminal underworld adventure alone or co-op.

Gameplay includes theft, combat, resource gathering, and building a criminal empire.

Equip yourself with an arsenal of weapons and tools for various criminal activities.

The simulator genre is just exploring every aspect of life it can these days, as indie publisher Ultimate Games announced Crime Simulator will arrive sometime in 2025. The game is being developed by Polish studio CookieDev, who is best known for the game Thief Simulator 2, as they have decided to take it to the next level and make you a full-blown criminal. You can do jobs solo or with a friend in co-op as you rob homes, beat up other criminals, sell your stolen goods, build a small empire, and even take on rival gangs. You can even take over their base of operations and start a weed farm. But don't get caught by the cops, who are always on the lookout. We have more info and the trailer here while we wait for a release date.

Crime Simulator

Crime Simulator is a unique simulator of criminal underworld activities with a first-person perspective (FPS) view. The game offers single-player and online co-op modes for up to 4 people at a time. The gameplay broadly depicts criminal life, also relying on elements known from other game genres. A criminal career includes in Crime Simulator not only carrying out bandit jobs (such as theft and debt recovery) and fighting, but also, among other things, collecting raw materials, developing characters, upgrading equipment or gaining the right reputation among the factions present in the game. In Crime Simulator, many tools await players to use in criminal actions. The developers offer, among others, baseball bats, crowbars, rods, wrenches, knuckles, knives, telescopic batons, pistols and various types of bombs and grenades. Specialized traps and turrets will also be available for use.

Crime Simulator – main features:

Make a career in the criminal underworld;

execute orders and gain fame;

Act alone or in cooperation (up to 4 criminals);

Use a wide arsenal of weapons;

collect raw materials and create equipment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!