Why Not Let Peacemaker Bring Some Peace to Your "Petty-A**" Quarrels?

Look, of all the cool & different ways a show could come up with to promote its premiere, HBO Max and James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker might already be in the running for top honors (though Amazon's The Boys is right there, too). No, it's not another trailer, teaser, poster, behind-the-scenes featurette, or even Spotify playlist (which you can check out here). No, this time you have a chance to have Cena's Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker serve as judge & jury (but we're assuming not executioner?!) to finally put to rest those "petty-ass quarrels" you've been wallowing in. So for a chance to have Peacemaker "set that s**t straight" once and for all, head on over to here. Once there, reply to @DCpeacemaker, tell him who you're arguing with and what it's all about, and make sure to include #ArbitratorOfPeace. Then on "Peacemaker Day" (January 13th, of course), Cena's on-screen alter-ego might just make your life a wee bit easier.

Now here's a look at Cena making the offer of a lifetime. Who knows? you might just end up having the main man as your very own "Judge Judy":

everyone likes to fight on the internet, i get it. that's what it's here for. but im here for peace, so i'm going to resolve all your petty arguments. @ me using #ArbitratorOfPeace to tell me who you're arguing with and what you're arguing about, and i'll settle it – peacefully. pic.twitter.com/mmuJpHj92b — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at a sneak preview of HBO Max's Peacemaker, where we learn just how much Peacemaker's "Dove of Peace" symbol means to him. Especially when it's on every weapon of serious destruction that he can get his hands on…

And here's a look back at the intro videos released last week that introduced us to the members of "Project: Butterfly": Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, Eagly, Chukwudi Iwuji's Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland"s Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks's Leota Adebayo, Steve Agee's John Economos, and Freddie Stroma's Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

bring chips if you want to make a good first impression on eagly pic.twitter.com/82InvNF0Px — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.