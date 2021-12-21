Spider-Man: Jon Favreau Reveals Happy's Original Fate in Iron Man 3

If Marvel Studios had initially had their way, Jon Favreau wouldn't have made it to the Tom Holland-starred Spider-Man films for Sony. Playing Happy Hogan, the right-hand man to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) since the first Iron Man in 2008, the actor-director appeared alongside at nearly every outing of the character since even beyond following Stark's demise at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It almost didn't happen, as revealed at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere by Marvel Studios Creative Officer Kevin Feige.

"Since like 2006… it's been a wonderful collaboration and friendship. It's so great to be part of the Spider-Man trilogy now, as well as the Avengers movies," Favreau said in a live-streamed interview with TikTok (via Comicbook.com). "I've said this many times; the MCU would not be what it is without Mr. Favreau at all. Obviously Iron Man, obviously everything there, but staying the heart and soul of Happy Hogan is what's really amazing," Feige added. In the 2013 sequel Iron Man 3, Shane Black took over directing duties from Favreau, who ended up reprising his role as Happy. Tony & company ended up terrorized by Aldrich Killian's (Guy Pearce) Extremis-enhanced soldiers. One of the lingering side-effects is the very thing that gives them superpowers and potentially turns them into walking suicide bombs. Happy was the unfortunate victim that ended up making him comatose.

"There was a little difference in the script than the final movie, which was that Happy died," Feige said. "Jon had a note — that is one of the most important notes he gave us at Marvel — which was, 'What if Happy was severely injured but did not die?'" "He's not lying! It's true, it's true," Favreau added. "They accommodated it, and I'm so happy I've been a part of this and being able to be there with Tom Holland since the beginning. He's such a pleasure to work with, and [Spider-Man director] Jon Watts, who is incredibly talented, it's just fun to continue this relationship [with Marvel Studios]. It is a big part of my life, and these people are friends and also people I work with." Favreau's continued presence as Happy continues the Stark story within the realm of Spider-Man since 2019's Far from Home, even hitting it off with Marisa Tomei's May Parker. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jon Favreau on his role of a lifetime in Spider-Man: Far From Home LIVE on the red carpet (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElUbTyafVB4)