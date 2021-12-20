Spider-Man: No Way Home Actually Scores Second Biggest Opening Ever

Spider-Man: No Way Home's final numbers have come in from this weekend's box office, and guess what? It is even bigger. The final numbers put it at $260 million domestically and a whopping $600.8 million worldwide. That is good enough to topple Avengers: Infinity War in both cases, making it the second-biggest opening ever at the box office domestically and worldwide. The only film to beat it is Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man also did this all without having opened in China, only the second film ever to cross the $600 million opening mark without China's grosses. Just a staggering number.

Spider-Man Beats Every Projection

Some more records for Spidey: It is the biggest December opening ever, beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is the highest debut for a Sony film. It is the highest debut for a Spider-Man movie. It is the highest debut for a non-Avengers MCU film. Spider-Man accounted for over 90% of all ticket sales. Combined, the other nine films in the top ten for the weekend only grossed around $20 million. Just sheer, utter dominance.

Next week, Christmas is here, and Spider-Man should continue to make money like crazy. However, it does have competition as The Matrix Resurrections, The King's Man and Sing 2 will open Wednesday and Friday. Not sure The King's Man will put up much of a fight against those other three, but you never know. The question becomes how well Spidey will hold throughout the holiday with the pandemic starting to ramp up again. Sure, people were out in droves to avoid spoilers and just due to pure excitement. But will that sustain? It should be interesting to watch but take a victory lap, Sony until then.